Man high on meth ends up in vintage handcuffs

A pair of vintage darbies handcuffs used in the early 20th century. This pair had to be cut off a man who was high on meth. (Credit; Bremerton Police)

SEATTLE -- Bremerton, Wash., police ended up with a cool souvenir after a man who they say was high on meth ended up in a pair of vintage handcuffs.

The man showed up at a Department of Corrections office in Shorewood, saying he had used meth, passed out, and woke up in handcuffs, Bremerton police posted on Facebook. He "freaked out" and ran to the DOC office to get help.

That wasn't going to be easy. The handcuffs were antique darbies, circa 1900. (Think of the movie Titanic and the cuffs Jack was placed in).

Of course, nobody had a key.

Officers took the man to the fire station where a vise was used to break the cuffs open.

Bremerton PD says they will see if the cuffs can be welded back together so they can be displayed.

The man was not arrested.

