Man Pinned in Car on East Princess Anne Road

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Saying goodbye to 13News Now's Velma Scaife
-
Mom claims substitute teacher hurt daughter
-
Two motorcyclists medevaced to hospital
-
ODU police investigating sexual assault
-
Tattooed sex offender captured
-
Firefighter shortage concerns
-
Truck driver identified in deadly crash
-
Fire damages multiple townhomes
More Stories
-
Missing 9-year-old found safe not far from homeFeb 13, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Judge grants injunction against Trump travel ban in VirginiaFeb 13, 2017, 9:32 p.m.
-
Suspect's vehicle collides with tractor trailer…Feb 13, 2017, 9:14 p.m.