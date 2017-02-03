Man sentenced to 20 years for string of robberies

(Photo: KVUE)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a string of robberies in three different cities.

49-year-old Sylvester Lipscombe pleaded guilty to robbing five different businesses in 2015 in Suffolk, Hampton, and Newport News.

The robberies include:

Burger King in Suffolk, Sept. 29, 2015

Krispy Kreme in Hampton, Oct. 18, 2015

Hampton Health Mart in Hampton, Dec. 1, 2015

Checksmart in Hampton, Dec. 4, 2015

Metro PCS in Newport News, Dec. 23, 2015

In addition to the prison sentence, Lipscombe was also ordered to pay more than $8,800 in restitution, and was also sentenced to an additional two years for violating the terms of his federally supervised released.

(© 2017 WVEC)