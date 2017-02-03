Man sentenced to 20 years for string of robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a string of robberies in three different cities.
49-year-old Sylvester Lipscombe pleaded guilty to robbing five different businesses in 2015 in Suffolk, Hampton, and Newport News.
The robberies include:
- Burger King in Suffolk, Sept. 29, 2015
- Krispy Kreme in Hampton, Oct. 18, 2015
- Hampton Health Mart in Hampton, Dec. 1, 2015
- Checksmart in Hampton, Dec. 4, 2015
- Metro PCS in Newport News, Dec. 23, 2015
In addition to the prison sentence, Lipscombe was also ordered to pay more than $8,800 in restitution, and was also sentenced to an additional two years for violating the terms of his federally supervised released.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs