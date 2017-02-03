WVEC
Man sentenced to 20 years for string of robberies

Staff , WVEC 4:10 PM. EST February 03, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a string of robberies in three different cities.

49-year-old Sylvester Lipscombe pleaded guilty to robbing five different businesses in 2015 in Suffolk, Hampton, and Newport News.

The robberies include:

  • Burger King in Suffolk, Sept. 29, 2015
  • Krispy Kreme in Hampton, Oct. 18, 2015
  • Hampton Health Mart in Hampton, Dec. 1, 2015
  • Checksmart in Hampton, Dec. 4, 2015
  • Metro PCS in Newport News, Dec. 23, 2015

In addition to the prison sentence, Lipscombe was also ordered to pay more than $8,800 in restitution, and was also sentenced to an additional two years for violating the terms of his federally supervised released.

