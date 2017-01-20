Close Man shot during home invasion and robbery in Va. Beach 13News Now Elise Brown has the breaking details. WVEC 6:48 AM. EST January 20, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS No bond for former church worker Concerns about discrimination at Walmart Push for safer intersection after the crash Community shows support for family-run bakery Abduction suspect arrested in Norfolk WVEC Live Video Ricky Gray dies by lethal injection Weather at 11, January 19 More Stories Full Coverage: The Presidential Inauguration Jan 17, 2017, 8:30 a.m. Isle of Wight County deputy involved in crash on… Jan 20, 2017, 7:48 a.m. Inc Rain Chances Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.