Man surprises pregnant fiancee with more than 100 heart-shaped balloons

Courtesy John Love

NEW ORLEANS – A local man surprised his fiancée, and hundreds of others around the city, when he showed up touting more than 100 balloons from his car for Valentine’s Day.

John Love said he was driving down Napoleon Avenue and saw some red balloons tied up alone the road, and that’s when the idea hit him.

He went to the Party City on Veterans Boulevard and bought 108 heart-shaped balloons for his fiancée, Ciera Turbinton.

Love said it took him 45 minutes to make the drive from Metairie to Mid-City, driving 15 mph to his pregnant fiancée’s apartment. He added he was followed along the way by people taking pictures and recording videos on the phones.

The balloons were in addition to his initial gift of a Louis Vuitton bag Turbinton had her eye on.

