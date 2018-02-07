Man wanted in connection to Franklin home invasion robbery

(Photo: Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating two home invasion robberies that happened on Monday evening.

The first one occurred in the 400 block of Cobb Street around 6:30 p.m. Two armed suspects forced their way into the home and robbed the victim of cash before leaving the scene. Police believe the suspects left in a black Honda SUV with tinted windows and North Carolina license plates.

Both suspects are described as black males. One was tall and thin with dreadlocks and was wearing a black hat. The other is short and heavy set.

The second robbery happened in the 1400 block of South Street just before 8 p.m. The suspects knocked on the main door, then entered the house as they confronted one of the residents.

A second resident was approached in his bedroom by a suspect who struck him in the head with a gun.

The suspects took cash and two video gaming systems. Both suspects in the second home invasion are described as black males armed with guns and wearing masks.

The victim struck did not require medical attention.

Police said they are looking for 19-year-old Denard Williams in connection with at least one of the robberies, though officers did not identify which one.

It is unknown if the robberies are related at this time.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the home invasions or know where Williams may be, you're asked to call Franklin police at 757.562.8575.

