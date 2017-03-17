March is Red Cross Month

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.
March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood.
Blood donations appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
NORTH CAROLINA
Currituck
Powells Point
3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sound Feet Shoes, 111 Fox Knoll Drive
_______________
Dare
Nags Head
3/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway
_______________
Hertford
Ahoskie
3/20/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 431 Boone Farm Rd
3/31/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgecroft School, Hwy 11 North
_______________
Northampton
Rich Square
3/30/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rich Square United Methodist Church, 263 S. Main Street
_______________
Pasquotank
Elizabeth City
3/30/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., College of the Albemarle Bld. D, 1208 North Road Street
_______________
VIRGINIA
Chesapeake City
Chesapeake
3/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
3/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
3/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South
3/30/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Nexcom, 530 Independence Parkway, Suite 500
3/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sentara College of Health Sciences, 1441 Crossways Boulevard, Suite 105
3/30/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive
_______________
Franklin
Penhook
3/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mtn Road
Roanoke
3/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray Street NW.
_______________
Gloucester
Bena
3/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Abingdon Ruritan Club, Rt. 216
Gloucester
3/29/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Middle Peninsula - Northern Neck Community Service Board, 9228 George Washington Memorial Highway
Hayes
3/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Achilles Elementary School, 9306 Guinea Road
_______________
Hampton City
Hampton
3/22/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue
3/31/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethel High School, 1067 Bigh Bethel Road
_______________
James City
Williamsburg
3/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue
3/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road
3/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane
3/23/2017: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway
3/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church-Williamsburg, 727 Scotland Street
3/29/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., England Parking Lot, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd.
3/29/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Street
_______________
Newport News City
Newport News
3/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Trader Joe's, 12551 Jefferson Avenue
3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Newport News Police Department, 9710 Jefferson Avenue
3/21/2017: 3:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Riverside Wellness and Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Ave
3/22/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place
3/29/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd.
3/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
_______________
Norfolk City
Norfolk
3/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virginia Zoo, 3500 Granby Street
3/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
3/20/2017: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Pius Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive
3/27/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Ocean View Post 3160, 111 A View Avenue
3/27/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
3/29/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby Street
3/31/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Changes City Spa, 710 West 21st Street
_______________
Northampton
Eastville
3/23/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Northampton High School, 16041 Courthouse Road
_______________
Poquoson City
Poquoson
3/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road
_______________
Portsmouth City
Portsmouth
3/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3300 Cedar Lane
_______________
Southampton
Courtland
3/22/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southampton Academy, 26495 Old Plank Road
_______________
Virginia Beach City
Virginia Beach
3/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
3/19/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of the Acension, 4853 Princess Anne Road
3/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 424 Kings Grant Road
3/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
3/21/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Abby Butler-Cefalo Ocean Park Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Rd
3/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hall Chrylser Dodge Jeep Ram Showroom, 3152 Virginia Beach Blvd.
3/22/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive
3/23/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
3/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
3/27/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road
3/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive
3/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive
3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wawa Ferrell Pkwy, 5048 Ferrell Parkway
3/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road
3/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
_______________
York
Grafton
3/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Harley Davidson, Yorktown, 6450 George Washington Memorial Highway
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs