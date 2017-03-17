March is Red Cross Month

Reportage at a French Blood Establishment blood donation session in Haute-Savoie, France. (Photo by: BSIP/UIG via Getty images) (Photo: UIG via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood.

Blood donations appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

NORTH CAROLINA

Currituck

Powells Point

3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sound Feet Shoes, 111 Fox Knoll Drive

_______________

Dare

Nags Head

3/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway

_______________

Hertford

Ahoskie

3/20/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 431 Boone Farm Rd

3/31/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgecroft School, Hwy 11 North

_______________

Northampton

Rich Square

3/30/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rich Square United Methodist Church, 263 S. Main Street

_______________

Pasquotank

Elizabeth City

3/30/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., College of the Albemarle Bld. D, 1208 North Road Street

_______________

VIRGINIA

Chesapeake City

Chesapeake

3/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

3/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

3/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

3/30/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Nexcom, 530 Independence Parkway, Suite 500

3/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sentara College of Health Sciences, 1441 Crossways Boulevard, Suite 105

3/30/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive

_______________

Franklin

Penhook

3/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mtn Road

Roanoke

3/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray Street NW.

_______________

Gloucester

Bena

3/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Abingdon Ruritan Club, Rt. 216

Gloucester

3/29/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Middle Peninsula - Northern Neck Community Service Board, 9228 George Washington Memorial Highway

Hayes

3/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Achilles Elementary School, 9306 Guinea Road

_______________

Hampton City

Hampton

3/22/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

3/31/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethel High School, 1067 Bigh Bethel Road

_______________

James City

Williamsburg

3/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

3/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road

3/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane

3/23/2017: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway

3/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church-Williamsburg, 727 Scotland Street

3/29/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., England Parking Lot, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd.

3/29/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Street

_______________

Newport News City

Newport News

3/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Trader Joe's, 12551 Jefferson Avenue

3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Newport News Police Department, 9710 Jefferson Avenue

3/21/2017: 3:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Riverside Wellness and Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Ave

3/22/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place

3/29/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd.

3/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

_______________

Norfolk City

Norfolk

3/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virginia Zoo, 3500 Granby Street

3/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/20/2017: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Pius Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive

3/27/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Ocean View Post 3160, 111 A View Avenue

3/27/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/29/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby Street

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Changes City Spa, 710 West 21st Street

_______________

Northampton

Eastville

3/23/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Northampton High School, 16041 Courthouse Road

_______________

Poquoson City

Poquoson

3/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road

_______________

Portsmouth City

Portsmouth

3/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3300 Cedar Lane

_______________

Southampton

Courtland

3/22/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southampton Academy, 26495 Old Plank Road

_______________

Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach

3/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/19/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of the Acension, 4853 Princess Anne Road

3/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 424 Kings Grant Road

3/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/21/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Abby Butler-Cefalo Ocean Park Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Rd

3/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hall Chrylser Dodge Jeep Ram Showroom, 3152 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/22/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive

3/23/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/27/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road

3/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

3/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wawa Ferrell Pkwy, 5048 Ferrell Parkway

3/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road

3/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

_______________

York

Grafton

3/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Harley Davidson, Yorktown, 6450 George Washington Memorial Highway

