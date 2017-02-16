Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Norfolk residents upset over water bill
-
Restaurant closing to support immigrants
-
Missing teen cases could be related
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Family donates Nat Turner's bible to museum
-
Firefighter shortage concerns
-
Students help recovering classmate
-
Man drives car overflowing with Valentine balloons
More Stories
-
Suspect arrested after alleged sexual assault on NSU campusFeb 16, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
-
'Chaos.' 'Mess.' 'Fake news.' 'Turmoil.' Trump lets…Feb 16, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Former Newport News school bus assistant slapped…Feb 16, 2017, 1:17 p.m.