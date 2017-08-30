Massive container ship docks in Hampton Roads, breaks record

On Monday the CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt became the largest ship to ever call on Port of Virginia. (Photo: Viewer photo courtesy Laurie Barnett)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC/AP) - The largest container ship ever to reach the U.S. docked in Hampton Roads this week.

The French-owned CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Norfolk on Monday from Asia, after setting another record as the largest ship ever to traverse the newly expanded Panama Canal.

At 1,200-feet, the vessel is longer than the new USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, and can carry the equivalent of 14,400 20-foot-long cargo containers. That's nearly 10 percent more than the COSCO Development, a huge ship that broke the previous record in May.

The Port of Virginia is one of only four East Coast ports with the 50 feet of depth at low tide desired for these massive ships. More are seeking funds to deepen their channels.

The Roosevelt departed for its next port of call on Wednesday morning.

Big-ship history at The Port of Virginia:

August 2017: CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt, 14,400 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units ( TEUs)

TEUs) June 2017: OOCL France, 13,208 TEUs

May 2017: COSCO Development, 13,092 TEUs

August 2016: APL Yangshan, 10,700 TEUs

July 2016: MOL Benefactor, 10,000 TEUs

March 2012: MSC Roma, 9,200 TEUs

Source: Port of Virginia

