Mathews High School receives second threat in two weeks

(Photo: Google Earth)

MATHEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second time in as many weeks, a threat was called in at Mathews High School.

Assistant Superintendent Lesley Hunley tells 13News Now the call came in around 11:30 a.m. The building was evacuated and students were taken to Thomas Hunter Middle School while police and fire officials conducted an emergency search.

The threat was deemed not credible, and students were returned to finish their day.

A threat was also reported on January 30. That threat was also determined to not be credible, but the school closed for the remainder of the day.

