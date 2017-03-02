Members of the public demanding more farmer's markets in Chesapeake

farmers market vegetables.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Farmers markets are growing in popularity across the country and in Chesapeake, it’s no different.

Consumer demand is so high that city leaders are taking action so more farmer’s markets can spring up in the city.

City of Chesapeake Principal Planner John Harbin is pushing an ordinance through Chesapeake City Council that would allow privately owned farmer’s markets to operate – a departure from the current rule that farmer’s markets must be city-run.

“There’s an untapped demand sort of for local foods, local meats, local produce and there’s a lot of vendors out there that are willing to provide these products to consumers,” said Harbin. “There’s not necessarily the venue for that.”

Watson Lawrence runs the three farmer’s markets that run in Chesapeake. He said he wouldn’t mind if more markets opened.

“The more opportunities that we have for farmer’s markets, the more people can be served,” said Lawrence.

Having worked with local farmers for the past 17 years, Lawrence said he wants to create opportunity for local agriculture.

“People want to know who their farmer is, they want to know where their food comes from and they want to ensure it’s grown locally,” said Lawrence.

The ordinance will go before Chesapeake City Council on March 21, where they will decide to either adopt the proposal or continue it to a later date.

(© 2017 WVEC)