Million-dollar winning lottery ticket sold in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One person in Hampton Roads is 1 million dollars richer and another is up $100,000 after winning the lottery.

A release from the Virginia Lottery said the winning million-dollar ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Diamond Springs Road.

The $100,000 ticket was also purchased at a 7-Eleven. That store is located on Atlantic Avenue.

According to the release, another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted on the Virginia Lottery's website.

