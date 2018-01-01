Million-dollar winning lottery ticket sold in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One person in Hampton Roads is 1 million dollars richer and another is up $100,000 after winning the lottery.
A release from the Virginia Lottery said the winning million-dollar ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Diamond Springs Road.
The $100,000 ticket was also purchased at a 7-Eleven. That store is located on Atlantic Avenue.
According to the release, another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted on the Virginia Lottery's website.
