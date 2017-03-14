Minor adjustments stand in the way of Virginia Beach arena

(Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – An arena at the Oceanfront has been a topic of discussion for almost four years, but it may soon become a reality.

On Tuesday night, Virginia Beach officials held a closed door meeting to talk about moving forward with the process and making sure everything was in compliance with what the city expected.

"This is pretty close to a done deal," said United States Management CEO Andrea Kilmer.



The city attorney, city manager and council members closely reviewed the commitment letter submitted last Wednesday by the developers, United States Management. It spelled out how the company will fund the arena. Last week two banks agreed to $300 million in loans, and now the city is calling for minor adjustments.

USM CEO Andrea Kilmer told 13News Now she doesn't know exactly what the city is demanding, but USM is prepared to make the numbers work.



Kilmer said, "I just want to see that letter and exactly what the tweaks are and that we can move forward."



She is confident that things will be able to move forward and the arena, which could host major entertainment and sports events, will be heading to the Oceanfront.



"I’m starting to get goose bumps, finally now. It’s finally like a long time coming,” said Kilmer.



Mayor Will Sessoms also confirms minor things need tweaking, but says if it isn't done by Wednesday, the deal would be dead. Kilmer says they are ready to work, and will get everything done to make it official.



Kilmer said, "[We're] ready to get the final document and have the tweaks and make sure we can meet anything they had concerns about."

The arena may be a big topic discussed Wednesday, at the State of the City Address. Which will occur at noon at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

