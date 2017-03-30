MISSING: James City County Police searching for 76-year-old man

Police are working to track down 76-year-old Kenneth Bradley who is in need of medication for a brain injury. (Photo: James City County Police)

JAMES CITY CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to track down a 76-year-old man who is in need of medication for a brain injury.

We're told Kenneth Bradley left home on March 29 to pick up a pizza, but did not return.

His wife reported that he called her at 11 p.m. that night telling her he was lost.

It was later discovered that he was at the corner of Meadow and Carey Streets in Richmond.

Bradley is a 76 year old white male, approximately 6’1” tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He is on medication for a brain injury that he does not have with him.

He was last seen in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia license plate VLF8005.

Anyone with any information on Bradley's whereabouts is asked to contact James City County Police at (757) 253-1800.

