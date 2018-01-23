Mother remembers late, pregnant daughter; raises money for first responders

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- It's been ten years since the tragic death of a soon to be mother.

Hedaia Madi and her unborn daughter died January 23, 2008 after a driver hit her car head-on at the intersection of Route 17 and Lakeside Drive in York County.

Not a day goes by that Madi’s mother, Lori Carlson, doesn't think about them both.

“She was crazy and so much fun,” Carlson says. ”I always wonder what she would be doing now.”

Carlson says her daughter was excited about the future. A future that included becoming a mother, and a nurse one day.

Madi was eight months pregnant with her daughter Madelyn Nichole. The expectant mother was on her way to clinicals at the Medical Careers Institute the morning of the accident.

Now Carlson is remembering them by honoring the first responders who were there the day of the accident.

The money is going to the York County Professional Firefighters Fallen Firefighter's Benevolent Fund. The fund helps family members of professional firefighters killed in the line of duty.

“I think they did a great job figuring out the scene and I really want to honor what they do every day by remembering what they did that day,” Carlson says.

It's a day many people in York County remember.

York County Department of Fire and Life Safety Fire Chief Stephen P. Kopczynski released a statement that reads,

We are aware of the efforts to remember the loss of Hedaia Madi and her unborn daughter as a result of the tragic vehicle crash that occurred ten years on Route 17 at the Oriana Road intersection in York County. The crash still remains on the minds of many of our fire and rescue personnel that responded that day and we are reminded of this family’s tremendous loss by the cross and flowers that still remain near the accident site. Our thoughts continue to be with the family. We are honored that the family seeks to support our department and personnel through this effort.

If you would like to donate you can find out how here.

