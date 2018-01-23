Mother remembers late, pregnant daughter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- It's been ten years since the tragic death of a soon to be mother.

Hedaia Madi and her unborn daughter died after a driver hit her car head-on in York County.

Now Madi's mother is remembering them by honoring the first responders who were there the day of the accident.

10 years later, Carlson is celebrating their life by raising money for the first responders who were on the scene the day of the accident.

The money is going to the York County Professional Firefighters Fallen Firefighter's Benevolent Fund. The fund helps family members of professional firefighters killed in the line of duty.

If you would like to donate you can here.



© 2018 WVEC-TV