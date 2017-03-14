(Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're looking to get out and explore more of Hampton Roads, here's a perfect opportunity: the 14th annual "Paddle for the Border" is right around the corner.

It's a great way to get out and see the historic Dismal Swamp Canal. Paddlers push off into the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail and navigate their own canoes or kayaks, from South Mills, NC, to Chesapeake, joining other paddlers for a picnic lunch.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2017. Arrivals begin at 7:30 a.m., with launch beginning at 8:30 and ending at 2 p.m.

You must pre-register, with registration costing $40. The event is capped at 325 watercraft, so registration fills up quickly. Rentals are available in advance.

For more information and to register online, visit the City of Chesapeake's website.

Paddle for the Border Brochure

