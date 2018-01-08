57 displaced after Chesapeake apartment complex floods

Residents of the Heron's Landing Apartments are transported to local hotels after a broken fire sprinkler flooded their apartments. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 60 people in Chesapeake are without a home... again.

On Sunday night, a broken fire sprinkler flooded the Heron's Landing Apartments, just off South Military Highway.

The apartment complex is for people transitioning after years living on the streets.

The Chesapeake Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter showing residents being transported to local hotels for the night.





