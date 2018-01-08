57 displaced after Chesapeake apartment complex floods

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 60 people in Chesapeake are without a home... again.
On Sunday night, a broken fire sprinkler flooded the Heron's Landing Apartments, just off South Military Highway.
The apartment complex is for people transitioning after years living on the streets.
The Chesapeake Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter showing residents being transported to local hotels for the night.
Chesapeake Firefighters assisting with transporting 57 displaced occupants of Heron’s Landing Apt-2133 S Military Highway-broken sprinkler pipe caused flooding throughout building-displaced occupants heading to area hotels. pic.twitter.com/jMtCfkT4R6— Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 8, 2018
