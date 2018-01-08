WVEC
57 displaced after Chesapeake apartment complex floods

Staff , WVEC 6:21 AM. EST January 08, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 60 people in Chesapeake are without a home... again.

On Sunday night, a broken fire sprinkler flooded the Heron's Landing Apartments, just off South Military Highway.

The apartment complex is for people transitioning after years living on the streets.

 The Chesapeake Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter showing residents being transported to local hotels for the night.


 

