​CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities tell us an 8-year-old boy brought an unloaded handgun to a Chesapeake school this past Friday.

Police responded to a call about the gun at 3 p.m. that day.

We're told this happened at Georgetown Primary School.

There's no word yet on if any disciplinary action will be taken.

