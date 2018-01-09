A new Chick-fil-A opening in Chesapeake; guests could win year-supply

Chick-fil-A Sign (Photo: ljhimages, (c) ljhimages)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Chesapeake on Thursday and 100 people have the chance to win free meals for a year.

However, winning the year-supply of Chick-fil-A comes with requirements. Customers will also have the chance to donate books to Cedar Road Elementary throughout the grand-opening week.

When the 600 Grassfield Parkway location officially opens on Thursday it will bring 90 news jobs to the area.

The owner of the Chick-fil-A, Scott Berry, is a Chesapeake native and a long-time fan of the company.

For more information about the grand-opening click here.

© 2018 WVEC-TV