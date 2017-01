13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A family of nine -- including eight children-- needs a home after a fire.

The flames started Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 2500 block of Stowe Street in Chesapeake. Firefighters say the fire was in one unit of an apartment building.

We're told everyone is OK.

The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere to stay.

(© 2017 WVEC)