ALDI to open new Chesapeake store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Discount grocery store chain ALDI is opening another location in Chesapeake on March 23.

Late last year, the grocery chain opened it's first Chesapeake location. The new store is located at 1269 Cedar Road.

To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to start at 8:25 a.m. on March 23. The public is invited to attend.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

