CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- At least one person was hurt Saturday night after a car and a pick-up truck collided on Dominion Boulevard South.

Officer Leo Kosinski said the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. between Grassfield Parkway and Scenic Parkway.

The person whom police know was hurt may have life-threatening injuries.

