Attorneys for man charged in Pokemon Go shooting seek to leave case

Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder. (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Attorneys for a security guard charged with fatally shooting a 60-year-old man in Chesapeake are seeking to withdraw from the case.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that defense attorneys say their communication with 22-year-old Jonathan Cromwell has "broken down" and they no longer feel like they can represent him.

Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder and use a firearm in the January killing of Jiansheng Chen.

Police say Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot when he was shot by the security guard after an altercation. Chen's family has said the man was playing Pokemon Go.

Two judges have denied bond for Cromwell. His attorneys say it's unclear whether he will hire a new attorney or ask for a court-appointed one.



© 2017 Associated Press