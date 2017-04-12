WVEC
Close

Attorneys for man charged in Pokemon Go shooting seek to leave case

For the second time, Johnathan Cromwell had bond denied. The security guard is charged in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen. Chen's family said was playing Pokemon Go at the time of the shooting.

The Associated Press , WVEC 6:28 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Attorneys for a security guard charged with fatally shooting a 60-year-old man in Chesapeake are seeking to withdraw from the case.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that defense attorneys say their communication with 22-year-old Jonathan Cromwell has "broken down" and they no longer feel like they can represent him.

Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder and use a firearm in the January killing of Jiansheng Chen.

Police say Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot when he was shot by the security guard after an altercation. Chen's family has said the man was playing Pokemon Go.

Two judges have denied bond for Cromwell. His attorneys say it's unclear whether he will hire a new attorney or ask for a court-appointed one.
 

© 2017 Associated Press

WVEC

Lawyer: Man was playing Pokemon Go when shot by security guard

WVEC

Security guard charged in fatal shooting of Pokemon Go player

WVEC

Bond denied again for guard accused of killing Pokemon Go player

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories