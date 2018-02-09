Bathroom in Chesapeake Square Mall catches fire

Chesapeake Square Mall (visitchesapeake.com)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire broke out in a restroom at the Chesapeake Square Mall Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 7:01 p.m. Once on the scene, crews found smoke in the mall and determined it was coming from Greg's Airbrushing.

The fire was contained to the restroom and the fire was under control by 7:12 p.m.

The mall was partially evacuated during the incident but has resumed normal operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 WVEC-TV