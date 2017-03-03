Bond denied again for guard accused of killing Pokemon Go player

Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder. (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge denied bond Friday for a security guard accused of killing a man whose family said was playing Pokemon Go.

It was the second time Johnathan Cromwell was denied bond. The first was on February 27.

Cromwell is charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen.

Chen's family members said he was playing Pokemon Go in his car on January 26 when he was killed.

Chesapeake police said there was an encounter between Chen and Cromwell in the 700 block of River Walk Parkway. Cromwell is a guard for the company that provided security for the River Walk Community Association.

The association since ended its contract with Citywide Protection Services.

The company said it stood by Cromwell's actions and believe he acted in self-defense.

After an investigation, the Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney's Office determined that charges against Cromwell were warranted.

"This is Historic." Bond denied again for Jonathan Cromwell, security guard charged w/ murder of Jiansheng Chen. Details at 12. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yoHeGVX9nZ — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) March 3, 2017

