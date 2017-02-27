WVEC
Bond denied for security guard charged in death of Pokemon Go player

Staff , WVEC 12:10 PM. EST February 27, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake security guard charged with second degree murder is staying behind bars.

A judge denied bond for Johnathan Cromwell on Monday.

Chesapeake Police say Cromwell shot and killed 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen late last month, after a confrontation in the River Walk neighborhood.

Chen's family said Chen was playing Pokemon Go at the time, but Cromwell claimed he thought Chen was going to run him over, and feared for his life.

Shortly after the shooting, the Riverwalk Neighborhood Association fired the security company that Cromwell worked for.

