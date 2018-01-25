CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man steals wallet out of 69-year-old's purse

Surveillance images of the man who allegedly stole Nancy Thorpe's wallet (left) and his female accomplice (right) (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) - Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera stealing a woman's wallet right out of her purse.

It happened Wednesday at the Tuesday Morning on Sentinel Drive.

Surveillance video from the store was posted on social media by the victim's daughter, and has been viewed nearly 200,000 times. In it, you can see a woman in a blue sweater looking for pillows. That woman is 69-year-old Nancy Thorpe.

Thorpe explained, "My mother always told me, 'You’re talking to strangers too much,' even at my age."

Thorpe said on Wednesday afternoon she was shopping inside Tuesday Morning in Chesapeake when a woman approached her to ask her opinion on puppy clothes. After Thrope gave her opinion, the woman asked for help on finding a pillow.

"I was going forward and I was saying, 'How about this red one?'” Thorpe said. “Well after I saw the video, her accomplice was down that same aisle.”

In the video, a man is seen looking inside Thorpe’s purse which was sitting in the cart in front of her. After a few attempts of digging, he steals her wallet and walks away.

“I never felt him behind me, and he was very close to me," Thorpe explained.

Thorpe said she didn't know anything like this was going on until she went to checkout and couldn't find her cards. She looked everywhere, even driving home and to her daughter's house.

"In my wallet was two debit cards and a credit card, and the one account had a zero balance."

Thorpe told 13News Now the thieves spent about $3,500 at stores like at Target, Walmart and Game Stop in Virginia Beach.

"My Medicare card was in there and it had my social security number. Not only was that there, but I have a port from the chemotherapy. My port implant card was in there,” Thorpe said.

Chesapeake Police are investigating. If you have any information, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

