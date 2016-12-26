Chesapeake asks for input on land development

Williams Farm Tract (Coastal Virginia Commerce Park, Phase I) Unique Economic Development Opportunity (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Chesapeake wants your input on what it should do with more than 1,000 acres of farmland at the North Carolina line.

A survey on the City's website asks respondents two questions:

What type of designation would best fit the area?

What distinct types of businesses should be considered?

The land was recently designated a "unique economic development opportunity" by the City Council. The survey is active at cityofchesapeake.net through 8 a.m. Friday.

Map: Williams Farm Tract (Coastal Virginia Commerce Park, Phase I)