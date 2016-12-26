Chesapeake asks for input on land development

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Chesapeake wants your input on what it should do with more than 1,000 acres of farmland at the North Carolina line.
A survey on the City's website asks respondents two questions:
- What type of designation would best fit the area?
- What distinct types of businesses should be considered?
The land was recently designated a "unique economic development opportunity" by the City Council. The survey is active at cityofchesapeake.net through 8 a.m. Friday.
Map: Williams Farm Tract (Coastal Virginia Commerce Park, Phase I)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs