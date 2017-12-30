WVEC
Chesapeake business closes for the day after fire

Staff , WVEC 9:59 AM. EST December 30, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake firefighters and the hazardous materials team responded to a call for a report of a chemical smell at Reign Salon and Day Spa on Saturday.

Lieutenant Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the call came in around 8 a.m. Crews found a fire that had extinguished itself and was contained to the unit.

The business is closed today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

No injuries reported.

