Chesapeake business closes for the day after fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake firefighters and the hazardous materials team responded to a call for a report of a chemical smell at Reign Salon and Day Spa on Saturday.
Lieutenant Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the call came in around 8 a.m. Crews found a fire that had extinguished itself and was contained to the unit.
The business is closed today.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries reported.
