(Photo: Google Street View)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A business has significant damage throughout after it caught fire Christmas Eve morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called to Yama Sushi in the 100 block of Volvo Parkway around 11 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WVEC-TV