Chesapeake City Council approves condo rezoning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Hundreds of new condominiums will be going up in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, city council approved rezoning for the project called "Cardinal Meadows" at a meeting Tuesday night.

The project, consisting of 247 condos, would be on 28 acres northeast of Shillelagh and Ward roads. The developers say the average price of the homes will run $270,000.

