Chesapeake delays solar farm project

Staff , WVEC 7:24 AM. EST March 09, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Chesapeake has delayed a recommendation on a 140-acre solar farm project off of Old Centerville Turnpike.

The Virginian-Pilot reports city council voted 6-to-3, opting for a 60-day delay. They cited lingering questions on environmental impact and concerns from residents.

The proposed Centerville Pike Solar Project would be a 15-megawatt facility that would tie into existing power lines.

