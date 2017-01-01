Chesapeake family displaced following New Year's Eve house fire

A Chesapeake couple has been displaced following a house fire in the 800 block of Copper Stone Circle on Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A home became fully engulfed after a fire broke out inside it on Saturday evening.

Chesapeake Fire says crews were called out to the 800 block of Copper Stone Circle around 7:30, in the Greenbrier area of the city. Arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control by 8:01 p.m.

The home, as well as two cars in the garage, are a total loss.

No one was hurt, but three residents are displaced.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Video: Courtesy- Dina J.