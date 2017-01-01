WVEC
Chesapeake family displaced following New Year's Eve house fire

Couple loses home in overnight Chesapeake fires

Staff , WVEC 8:37 PM. EST January 01, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A home became fully engulfed after a fire broke out inside it on Saturday evening.

Chesapeake Fire says crews were called out to the 800 block of Copper Stone Circle around 7:30, in the Greenbrier area of the city.  Arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control by 8:01 p.m.

The home, as well as two cars in the garage, are a total loss.

No one was hurt, but three residents are displaced.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

