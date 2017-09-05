Chesapeake family worried for son in Hurricane Irma's path

Chesapeake, Va. (WVEC) -- As Hurricane Irma takes aim at the Caribbean, a Chesapeake mother is praying for her son and other people’s safety. Linda Hollingsworth’s son Jake Webb moved to the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John just last week.

“Eleven years ago we were sitting on the beach and he said, 'I’m going to move down here one day. So last Tuesday, he fulfilled that dream,'” said Hollingsworth

Hollingsworth tried to get her son a flight off the island, but was unsuccessful.

“We did try to get a flight out for him, and there was just nothing available. As of 8 o'clock this morning, the ferries quit running and there's no way out unless you have a private jet and are very, very wealthy, or have a private boat and can get to St. Thomas,” said Hollingsworth.

She said her son is now waiting the hurricane out on the island with a group of others.

“They have formed a group with 18 other people. They are very fortunate, they do have generators, they have a satellite telephone, and so they probably are a little more prepared,” said Hollingsworth.

Irma is expected to hit the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon, but Hollingsworth is concerned that the smaller islands may be overlooked.

“All three of these islands are part of the US territory. We keep hearing about Puerto Rico, and I’m just afraid that St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas are just going to get left out for supplies they may need in the future,” she said.

In the meantime, she and her family are praying for the best and hoping the wrath of Hurricane Irma misses the Virgin Islands.

“It's very nerve-racking and very anxious, but I also have great faith that God can do miracles. We are praying that it will skirt it and not hit it as hard as they are predicting,” said Hollingsworth.

