(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department Twitter)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are working to determine what caused a house to catch fire Saturday night.

A spokesperson with the Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters were called around 10 p.m. for the fire in the 4700 block of Gratton Street.

No one was hurt, but five people were displaced.

© 2018 WVEC-TV