Chesapeake Fire Dept. launches CPR app

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake Fire Department is launching a new app called "Pulse Point."

The app notifies anyone registered and CPR-trained if someone near them is having a cardiac emergency. The goal is to administer aid to that person quicker, even before first responders arrive.

The Chesapeake Fire Department will be the first in Hampton Roads to use the Pulse Point app, which will be linked directly to the city's dispatch system.

Anyone who downloads the app will get an alert sent to their smartphone when someone close to them is having a cardiac arrest. The app also locates AED's in the area, and provides step-by-step instructions to administer CPR.

Officials say the app will not only assist the department, but it's a tremendous service to the community.

