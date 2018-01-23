Chesapeake firefighters battle Sunrise Pizzeria fire

(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake firefighters battled a blaze at Sunrise Pizzeria on Tuesday.

According to officials, the 1370 S. Military Highway location caught fire around 4 p.m. Crews were on the scene by 4:10 p.m.

Commercial fire-1370 S Military Highway-Sunrise Pizzeria

Dispatch - 4:05 pm

On scene - 4:09 pm

Heavy smoke showing on arrival. pic.twitter.com/wNXxnNr12J — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 23, 2018

The fire was under control by 4:37 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

