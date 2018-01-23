WVEC
Chesapeake firefighters battle Sunrise Pizzeria fire

Staff , WVEC 5:02 PM. EST January 23, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake firefighters battled a blaze at Sunrise Pizzeria on Tuesday.

According to officials, the 1370 S. Military Highway location caught fire around 4 p.m. Crews were on the scene by 4:10 p.m.

The fire was under control by 4:37 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates. 

