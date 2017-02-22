Police say Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot outside the River Walk Clubhouse Thursday night when he was fatally shot by a security guard. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A homeowner's association in Chesapeake has decided to fire a security company whose employee fatally shot a man who was playing Pokemon Go in his car.

Board members of River Walk Community Association voted Tuesday to cancel the organization's contract with Citywide Protection Services, according to a spokesperson for the homeowner's association.

The decision comes after Jonathan Cromwell, a Citywide Protection Services security guard, fatally shot 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen following a January 26 confrontation in the 700 block of Riverwalk Parkway.

Chen was reported playing Pokemon Go at the time Cromwell approached his car.

Cromwell is charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder in Chen's death. The Commonwealth's Attorney brought charges against Cromwell due to evidence presented by Chesapeake Police.

(© 2017 WVEC)