Chesapeake house fire likely caused by heat gun used to thaw frozen pipes, FD spokesperson says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults have been displaced after their house caught fire on Saturday.
Captain Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chesapeake Avenue.
Saunders said crews found flames underneath and in the walls of the home.
The homeowner was using a heat gun to thaw frozen pipes underneath of the home. Saunders said that appears to be the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs