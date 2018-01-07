WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Close

Chesapeake house fire likely caused by heat gun used to thaw frozen pipes, FD spokesperson says

Staff , WVEC 8:55 AM. EST January 07, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults have been displaced after their house caught fire on Saturday.

Captain Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chesapeake Avenue.

Saunders said crews found flames underneath and in the walls of the home.

The homeowner was using a heat gun to thaw frozen pipes underneath of the home. Saunders said that appears to be the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories