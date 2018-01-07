Chesapeake house fire likely caused by heat gun used to thaw frozen pipes, FD spokesperson says

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults have been displaced after their house caught fire on Saturday.

Captain Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chesapeake Avenue.

Saunders said crews found flames underneath and in the walls of the home.

The homeowner was using a heat gun to thaw frozen pipes underneath of the home. Saunders said that appears to be the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

