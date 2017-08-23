Chesapeake man accused of beating dogs to death

Michael Ott (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Chesapeake man is behind bars, accused of killing two dogs.

Chesapeake Police say that on Tuesday evening, Animal Services and police officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Fairwind Drive. Following the search, police arrested 29-year-old Michael Ott and charged him with two felony counts of animal cruelty.

Investigators say Ott allegedly beat two dogs, both of which died from their injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and police say further charges are pending.

