Chesapeake man accused of killing parents makes first appearance in court

Steven Julian (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- "I've seen better days."

That's how Steven Julian responded when a judge asked him how he was in his first appearance in juvenile and domestic relations court.

Julian faces two counts of murder after he admitted to killing his parents over the weekend, then threatening to kill his aunt and uncle.

Bandaged and cuffed, the 23-year-old filled out documents to get a court appointed lawyer Tuesday morning, claiming that his monthly income only amounted to $1,500.

The judge granted him a public defender named Mr. Martin.

"Good luck to you," was the only comment the judge left Julian with as he left court surrounded by multiple deputies.

Julian's next court date is set for July 11 at 2 p.m.

