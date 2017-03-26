Chesapeake man injured in early morning shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are working to learn more about an early Sunday morning shooting that landed one man in the hospital.

We're told the incident took place in the 700 block of Blackstone Walk at 6:10 a.m.

Police arrived at that scene to discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. Medics rushed him to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are interviewing three individuals about the incident. We're told all of their statements are conflicting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

