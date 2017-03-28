Chesapeake man jumps from window of home on fire, injures leg

A Tuesday morning house fire in Chesapeake forced one resident to jump from a window to escape flames, injuring his leg. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Tuesday morning house fire in Chesapeake forced one resident to jump from a window to escape flames, injuring his leg.

The Chesapeake Fire Dept. tweeted out information about a fire at a home in the 700 block of Shell Rd.

We're told crews were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. and had flames under control by 9:42 a.m.

Authorities also say a male resident jumped from a window and suffered a leg injury.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire.

PHOTOS: Chesapeake house fire in 700 block of Shell Rd.

© 2017 WVEC-TV