Chesapeake police identify, charge man in wife's death

William Khine (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake police have identified a man taken into custody Friday after he told them he killed his wife.

Master Police Officer Kelly Elliott said emergency dispatchers received a call about a woman who was hurt in the 200 block of Sabal Palm Lane around 12 p.m.

When officers got there, 38-year-old William Khine told them that he was the person who called emergency dispatchers. He said the woman was his wife and that he killed her.

Khine's wife was identified as 39-year-old Khin Swe. Elliott said it appeared she was strangled.

Police said Saturday that Khine has been charged with first degree murder.

No other information was available.

