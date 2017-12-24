Chesapeake police investigating KFC robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Officers are investigating after a KFC was robbed on Dec. 23.

Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of S. Military Highway just before 10 p.m.

According to police, two black males entered the restaurant, showed their guns and demanded money.

They left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

