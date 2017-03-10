Chesapeake police: Man states he killed wife; appears she was strangled

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police took a man into custody who told them he killed his wife Friday.

Master Police Officer Kelly Elliott said emergency dispatchers received a call about a woman who was hurt in the 200 block of Sabal Palm Lane around noon.

When officers got there, a 38-year-old man at an apartment told them that he was the person who called emergency dispatchers. He said the woman was his wife and that he killed her.

Elliott said it appeared the woman was strangled.

No other information was available.

