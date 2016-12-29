Chesapeake residents invited to learn more on proposed juvenile jail

(Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents are invited to learn more about the proposed Joint Juvenile Justice Center in Deep Creek.

According to the City of Chesapeake website, the city partnered with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice to build the Justice Center on an 11-acre lot located at 3316 South Military Highway in Deep Creek.

While the City will be responsible for operating a juvenile detention center, VDJJ will operate a juvenile correctional center at the same location.

There will be three informational meetings where residents will be presented with more information on the project, as well as safety and security measures that are planned.

The meetings are scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, January 23 - Hugo Owens Middle School Cafeteria, 1997 Horseback Run

Thursday, February 9 - Damuth Trane, 1100 Cavalier Boulevard

Wednesday, February 22 - Deep Creek Middle School Cafeteria, 1955 Deal Drive

Additional information can be found here or by calling (757) 382-6440.