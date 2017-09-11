Chesapeake school board to address overcrowding issue

(Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake School Board is revisiting a hot topic.

According to the school board agenda, members will look into a solution to overcrowding on Monday night.

Several schools -- including Hickory Middle School -- are over capacity, while others could handle more students.

However, many people are against rezoning.

The board wants to explore different solutions, including studying planned developments before families settle into new homes.

They'll discuss the issue beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.

