WVEC
Close
Weather Alert High Surf Advisory
Close

Chesapeake school board to address overcrowding issue

Staff , WVEC 12:14 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake School Board is revisiting a hot topic.

According to the school board agenda, members will look into a solution to overcrowding on Monday night.

Several schools -- including Hickory Middle School -- are over capacity, while others could handle more students.

However, many people are against rezoning.

The board wants to explore different solutions, including studying planned developments before families settle into new homes.

They'll discuss the issue beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories