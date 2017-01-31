Chesapeake School Board votes 'no' to rezoning proposal

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) – School board members have voted no to a proposed boundary change for several Chesapeake middle schools.

The decision was made at Monday night's school board meeting.

We learned Hickory Middle School is more than 300 students over capacity (124 percent). School officials were looking into three different rezoning options.

Rezoning the school district would have moved students to other schools to help with overcrowding. School board members looked at three different options that would have affected students at Hickory, Greenbriar, Great Bridge, Deep Creek, and Hugo Owens middle schools.

Some parents supported the idea because they’re concerned about the safety risks that come with overcrowding, but many were opposed to the potential change. At last week’s school board meeting, parents expressed they moved into the Hickory School District because of its good reputation.

